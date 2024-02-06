Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Lowered to $46.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
BIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.11.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,092.94%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.
