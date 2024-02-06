Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Given New $214.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $205.00 to $214.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR opened at $198.23 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $133.97 and a one year high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $544,427.22. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,788.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $544,427.22. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,788.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.