Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) versus Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) and Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Navient and Dominari, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navient 4 6 0 0 1.60 Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navient presently has a consensus price target of $16.90, indicating a potential upside of 5.36%. Given Navient’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Navient is more favorable than Dominari.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navient $4.83 billion 0.39 $228.00 million $1.78 9.01 Dominari $1.03 million 11.17 -$22.11 million N/A N/A

This table compares Navient and Dominari’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than Dominari.

Profitability

This table compares Navient and Dominari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navient 4.72% 14.17% 0.64% Dominari N/A -35.32% -33.02%

Volatility and Risk

Navient has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Navient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Dominari shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Navient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Dominari shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Navient beats Dominari on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions. It also owns, originates, and services refinance and in-school private education loans; and offers business processing solutions, such as omnichannel contact center, workflow processing, and revenue cycle optimization services to federal agencies, state governments, tolling and parking authorities, other public sector clients, as well as hospitals, hospital systems, medical centers, large physician groups, other healthcare providers, and public health departments. In addition, the company provides corporate liquidity portfolio services. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as AIkido Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Dominari Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Dominari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

