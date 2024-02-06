Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 13.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.04. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 613,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88,444 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 166,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 61,642 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 63,612 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Further Reading

