Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IOVA. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.91.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.39. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $10.31.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

