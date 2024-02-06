OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.90. OpGen has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $3.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 316.30% and a negative net margin of 852.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OpGen will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of OpGen
OpGen Company Profile
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OpGen
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.