OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.90. OpGen has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $3.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 316.30% and a negative net margin of 852.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OpGen will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

OpGen Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OpGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in OpGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

