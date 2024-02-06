Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Exco Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE XTC opened at C$7.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$291.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.18. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of C$6.88 and a 1-year high of C$8.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$160.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.00 million. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies will post 0.8705613 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Exco Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.76%.

In related news, insider Paul Robbins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$78,000.00. 51.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

