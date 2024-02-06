Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $24.86.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 million. Research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $380,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

