StockNews.com Lowers Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LQDT

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of LQDT opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $521.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.33. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.96 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.