Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$86.00 Price Target at Cormark

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$74.50 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.58.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

About Rogers Communications

RCI.B stock opened at C$63.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.15 and a 52 week high of C$67.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

