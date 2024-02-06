Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$86.00 Price Target at Cormark

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$74.50 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.58.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
