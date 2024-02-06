Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 target price on Ero Copper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares set a C$22.50 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.08.

Ero Copper Stock Down 4.5 %

Ero Copper Company Profile

ERO opened at C$20.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.25. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.72 and a one year high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

