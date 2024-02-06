DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) PT Raised to C$22.00

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DHT.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.00.

Get DRI Healthcare Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DHT.UN

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust stock opened at C$13.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.79. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of C$7.07 and a 1 year high of C$14.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.