Stifel Nicolaus Boosts DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

Get DRI Healthcare Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Up 35.9 %

DRI Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

TSE DHT.UN opened at C$13.92 on Friday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of C$7.07 and a twelve month high of C$14.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.