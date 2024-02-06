BCE (TSE:BCE) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$57.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.17.

BCE Price Performance

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE stock opened at C$52.82 on Friday. BCE has a 52-week low of C$49.57 and a 52-week high of C$65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.61%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

