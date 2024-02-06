Desjardins Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Laurentian upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$25.00 to C$24.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.86.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.69%.
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
