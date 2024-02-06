Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 279.17%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
