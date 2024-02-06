Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 279.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.