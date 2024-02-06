FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Stephens

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

FCFS stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.92. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,618.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $1,353,139.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,049,707 shares in the company, valued at $661,716,951.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,618.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in FirstCash by 86.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FirstCash by 87.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter worth $54,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

