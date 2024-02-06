Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target to $203.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $192.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $164.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.99. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $131.19 and a fifty-two week high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $228,961.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 3,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

