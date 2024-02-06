Coursera’s (COUR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, RTT News reports.

COUR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coursera from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.82.

Shares of COUR opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. Coursera has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $21.26.

In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 881,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,372,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coursera news, COO Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 881,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,372,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 8,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $171,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,587,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,248,990 shares of company stock worth $24,812,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

