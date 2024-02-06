StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Down 3.0 %

SNMP stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $297.00. The company has a market cap of $11.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Institutional Trading of Evolve Transition Infrastructure

In other news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak bought 1,536,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,345.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,536,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

