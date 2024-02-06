StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 5.9 %
NYSE IHT opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
