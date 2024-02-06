StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE IHT opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,254.45 per share, with a total value of $3,381,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,947,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,408,981,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 1,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,675.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,217,281.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,943,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,819,984.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,500 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,254.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,381,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,947,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,408,981,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,201 shares of company stock worth $6,339,673. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

