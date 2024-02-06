Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EDR opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $506,217.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $506,217.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,299 shares of company stock worth $2,534,855 over the last ninety days. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

