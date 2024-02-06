Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Down 8.0 %
NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $4.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jaguar Health
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.