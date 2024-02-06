Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $4.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

