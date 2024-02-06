Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Proto Labs Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of PRLB opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $935.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.34.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Proto Labs
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Proto Labs
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.