Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Proto Labs Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PRLB opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $935.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

About Proto Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 3,795.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Proto Labs by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

