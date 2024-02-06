First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. First Capital has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $100.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCAP. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 375.9% during the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 54,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 11.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of First Capital during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 59.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

