International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

IGT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.29.

IGT opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.96. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 166.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 770.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

