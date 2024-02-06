StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of MDRX opened at $9.11 on Friday. Veradigm has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veradigm by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 584,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veradigm by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after purchasing an additional 136,905 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veradigm by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after purchasing an additional 623,438 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Veradigm by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,665,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veradigm by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,024 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

