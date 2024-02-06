Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

OZK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Bank OZK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.50.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.29. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 1,508.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045,472 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 1,502,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $46,878,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,460,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

