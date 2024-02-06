StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TCON opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.19.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

