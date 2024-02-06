Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.18. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.79.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.