Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.18. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.79.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.