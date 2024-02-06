Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DYNT

Dynatronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.49. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million.

About Dynatronics

(Get Free Report)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.