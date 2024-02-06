StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

