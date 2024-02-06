Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. Green Plains Partners has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $16.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,805,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

