Radian Group (RDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 575.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

