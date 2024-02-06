CVS Health (CVS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) will post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect CVS Health to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.99.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $379,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,102 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.