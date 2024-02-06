CVS Health (CVS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) will post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect CVS Health to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CVS Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.99.
CVS Health Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 40.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $379,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,102 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
Featured Stories
