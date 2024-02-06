StockNews.com Upgrades Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Flex Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Flex

Flex stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. Flex has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

