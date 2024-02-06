StockNews.com Lowers Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a market cap of $86.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.30. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 1,687.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 47,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

