VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

VOXX International Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $135.26 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 7.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at VOXX International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Steven R. Downing bought 1,568,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,312,558 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 48.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 97.9% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 173,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $639,000. Institutional investors own 36.73% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

(Get Free Report)

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.