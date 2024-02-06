VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $135.26 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 7.87%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 97.9% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 173,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $639,000. Institutional investors own 36.73% of the company’s stock.
VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.
