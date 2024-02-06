ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Chardan Capital raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.72.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.20. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 831.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. Research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 268,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 39,482 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

