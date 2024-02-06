StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.68.

SGMO stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $99.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 119.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

