LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
LCNB Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. LCNB has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $160.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.74.
LCNB Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 77.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB
About LCNB
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.
