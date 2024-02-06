Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Unity Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $26.89 on Friday. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $75,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,763.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $40,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $75,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at $109,763.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,178 shares of company stock worth $125,511. 32.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 376.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 221,600.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.