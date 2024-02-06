First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FFNW. DA Davidson lowered First Financial Northwest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Financial Northwest from $15.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $20.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 45.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares during the period. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

