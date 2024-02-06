Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday.

Atkore Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $145.04 on Friday. Atkore has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $165.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.44.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atkore will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Atkore by 72.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

