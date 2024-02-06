StockNews.com Lowers UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.
UFP Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %
UFPT opened at $178.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.77. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $103.64 and a 1-year high of $205.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.42.
Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies
In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,022,835.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,022,835.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell Rock bought 198 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,522.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,325 shares of company stock worth $4,368,737. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About UFP Technologies
UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.
Read More
