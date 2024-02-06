UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.79 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.