RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.36.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 122.53% and a negative net margin of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RiceBran Technologies
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.