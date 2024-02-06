RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.36.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 122.53% and a negative net margin of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.