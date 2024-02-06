Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.26 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.23) million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.