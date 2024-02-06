Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.26 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.44.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.23) million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
