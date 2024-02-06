StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $6.79 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%.
Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
