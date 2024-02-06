StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $6.79 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

