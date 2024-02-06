InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 29.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.22 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.
