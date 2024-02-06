InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIVGet Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 29.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.22 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVIV. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.