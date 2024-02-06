InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 29.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.22 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVIV. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

